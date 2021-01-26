State trooper hurt in collision, several plows struck by vehicles during storm

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A state trooper was injured in a collision while assisting the scene of another crash, one of the numerous incidents during the winter storm on Monday and Tuesday.

The Iowa State Patrol said that the trooper’s vehicle was hit by another vehicle from behind while the car was stopped along Interstate 80 on the north side of Des Moines. The incident took place near mile marker 134.

The trooper, who was inside their squad car at the time, was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The agency stressed the need for caution during dangerous winter driving situations.

“If you must travel in these conditions, it is imperative that you slow down and increase your following distance. Your lives, and ours, are put at risk every time vehicles are driving in these types of conditions,” the state patrol said, in a statement posted to its Facebook page.

Officials said that seven Iowa Department of Transportation plows were hit by other vehicles on Monday during the storm.

In eastern Iowa, local agencies reported several incidents due to the storm. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office reported 17 weather-related calls for service, two of which were collisions. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said that it responded to 28 weather-related calls, 10 of which were collisions. The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office reported 7 incidents though no collisions.

Cedar Rapids Police said that 11 crashes had taken place, the majority of which were after Midnight on Tuesday.

