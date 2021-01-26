Advertisement

State trooper hurt in collision, several plows struck by vehicles during storm

An Iowa State Patrol vehicle shows signs of a collision along Interstate 80 in Des Moines.
An Iowa State Patrol vehicle shows signs of a collision along Interstate 80 in Des Moines.(Courtesy: Iowa State Patrol)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A state trooper was injured in a collision while assisting the scene of another crash, one of the numerous incidents during the winter storm on Monday and Tuesday.

The Iowa State Patrol said that the trooper’s vehicle was hit by another vehicle from behind while the car was stopped along Interstate 80 on the north side of Des Moines. The incident took place near mile marker 134.

The trooper, who was inside their squad car at the time, was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The agency stressed the need for caution during dangerous winter driving situations.

“If you must travel in these conditions, it is imperative that you slow down and increase your following distance. Your lives, and ours, are put at risk every time vehicles are driving in these types of conditions,” the state patrol said, in a statement posted to its Facebook page.

Officials said that seven Iowa Department of Transportation plows were hit by other vehicles on Monday during the storm.

In eastern Iowa, local agencies reported several incidents due to the storm. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office reported 17 weather-related calls for service, two of which were collisions. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said that it responded to 28 weather-related calls, 10 of which were collisions. The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office reported 7 incidents though no collisions.

Cedar Rapids Police said that 11 crashes had taken place, the majority of which were after Midnight on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Essentially, the later we go, the better our snow chances become on Monday. In many areas, this...
Winter storm arrives Monday afternoon, lasts through Tuesday morning
First Alert Forecast
Snow increasing in eastern Iowa, travel conditions worsening
An impactful winter storm will bring heavy snow to Iowa on Monday, prompting Winter Storm...
Impactful winter storm on Monday
Emergency crews clean up the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 westbound on...
‘Multi-vehicle crash’ temporarily closes Interstate 80 near Newton
1/26
Snow and blowing snow continues Tuesday morning, roads stay slick

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Cassville Citycam 1/26
Snow wraps up, but winds could still cause blowing snow
President Joe Biden is slated to sign a series of executive orders revolving around equity...
President Biden to sign executive orders on equity, policing
People in the Cedar Falls Community School District acknowledged during a Board of Education...
Board of Education addresses racism at Cedar Falls school district