Snowfall totals for January 25-26th winter storm

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A winter storm moved through eastern Iowa starting on Monday and continued through Tuesday morning.

Roadways in eastern Iowa are still either partially or fully covered in snow as of Tuesday afternoon and slippery or slick roadways are still likely, as blowing snow remains a threat.

When a location has a number and direction, that indicates how many miles from the city center the report was. For example, “3 NNE Cedar Rapids” was reported three miles north-northeast of the center of Cedar Rapids. If a location isn’t listed, it’s because there was not a report from there. Snowfall totals are subject to change.

Snowfall total reports for January 25-26, 2021, from the National Weather Service, as of 2:45 p.m.:

*Some reports are preliminary and may not be the final snowfall totals. Snowfall report will continue to be updated as they come in.*

CountyLocationSnow Total
MarshallState Center7
DubuqueRickardsville8.1
JohnsonIowa City6.5
DubuqueDubuque Regional Airport5
HardinEldora6
LinnNE Cedar Rapids5
LinnMarion4.8
AllamakeeWaukon1
Black Hawk1 ENE Waterloo6.5
JohnsonSolon5
MuscatineMuscatine4.3
ClaytonGuttenberg6
Fayette2 N Fayette4
HardinIowa Falls6
PoweshiekMontezuma8
ButlerGreene6
LinnMount Vernon5
Johnson2 SSW Williamstown5.5
WinneshiekCalmar1.5
FayetteWaucoma4
ButlerAplington7
BremerWaverly7
FloydCharles City0.4
Muscatine2 N Muscatine4.5
HenryMount Pleasant4.9
LinnMount Vernon6
CedarDurant5
BremerDenver6
MahaskaOskaloosa11
ClaytonElkader7.2
Linn2 SSW Hiawatha4.3
ClaytonGuttenberg8
ChickasawNew Hampton5
CrawfordPrairie Du Chien4.8
HowardElma0.8
JohnsonIowa City9
MuscatineMuscatine8.6
IowaNorth English8
CedarStanwood6.2
LeeKeokuk2
Van BurenCantril3
FayetteWadena6
LinnCedar Rapids8
HamiltonWebster City6.5
Black HawkCedar Falls8.7
Black HawkLa Porte City9.2
Webster4 NW Stratford9.5
ButlerParkersburg7
HardinAckley10
WapelloOttumwa11
IowaParnell12.2
ClaytonVolga7
CedarLowden7.5
DelawareManchester7
WinneshiekDecorah2
FayetteWest Union4
ClaytonOsborne7
FayetteFayette5
Henry1 W Mount Pleasant5
IowaWilliamsburg8
LinnFairfax7.5
JonesWyoming8

Submit your photos of snow via YouNews:

