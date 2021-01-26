Snowfall totals for January 25-26th winter storm
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A winter storm moved through eastern Iowa starting on Monday and continued through Tuesday morning.
Roadways in eastern Iowa are still either partially or fully covered in snow as of Tuesday afternoon and slippery or slick roadways are still likely, as blowing snow remains a threat.
When a location has a number and direction, that indicates how many miles from the city center the report was. For example, “3 NNE Cedar Rapids” was reported three miles north-northeast of the center of Cedar Rapids. If a location isn’t listed, it’s because there was not a report from there. Snowfall totals are subject to change.
Snowfall total reports for January 25-26, 2021, from the National Weather Service, as of 2:45 p.m.:
*Some reports are preliminary and may not be the final snowfall totals. Snowfall report will continue to be updated as they come in.*
|County
|Location
|Snow Total
|Marshall
|State Center
|7
|Dubuque
|Rickardsville
|8.1
|Johnson
|Iowa City
|6.5
|Dubuque
|Dubuque Regional Airport
|5
|Hardin
|Eldora
|6
|Linn
|NE Cedar Rapids
|5
|Linn
|Marion
|4.8
|Allamakee
|Waukon
|1
|Black Hawk
|1 ENE Waterloo
|6.5
|Johnson
|Solon
|5
|Muscatine
|Muscatine
|4.3
|Clayton
|Guttenberg
|6
|Fayette
|2 N Fayette
|4
|Hardin
|Iowa Falls
|6
|Poweshiek
|Montezuma
|8
|Butler
|Greene
|6
|Linn
|Mount Vernon
|5
|Johnson
|2 SSW Williamstown
|5.5
|Winneshiek
|Calmar
|1.5
|Fayette
|Waucoma
|4
|Butler
|Aplington
|7
|Bremer
|Waverly
|7
|Floyd
|Charles City
|0.4
|Muscatine
|2 N Muscatine
|4.5
|Henry
|Mount Pleasant
|4.9
|Linn
|Mount Vernon
|6
|Cedar
|Durant
|5
|Bremer
|Denver
|6
|Mahaska
|Oskaloosa
|11
|Clayton
|Elkader
|7.2
|Linn
|2 SSW Hiawatha
|4.3
|Clayton
|Guttenberg
|8
|Chickasaw
|New Hampton
|5
|Crawford
|Prairie Du Chien
|4.8
|Howard
|Elma
|0.8
|Johnson
|Iowa City
|9
|Muscatine
|Muscatine
|8.6
|Iowa
|North English
|8
|Cedar
|Stanwood
|6.2
|Lee
|Keokuk
|2
|Van Buren
|Cantril
|3
|Fayette
|Wadena
|6
|Linn
|Cedar Rapids
|8
|Hamilton
|Webster City
|6.5
|Black Hawk
|Cedar Falls
|8.7
|Black Hawk
|La Porte City
|9.2
|Webster
|4 NW Stratford
|9.5
|Butler
|Parkersburg
|7
|Hardin
|Ackley
|10
|Wapello
|Ottumwa
|11
|Iowa
|Parnell
|12.2
|Clayton
|Volga
|7
|Cedar
|Lowden
|7.5
|Delaware
|Manchester
|7
|Winneshiek
|Decorah
|2
|Fayette
|West Union
|4
|Clayton
|Osborne
|7
|Fayette
|Fayette
|5
|Henry
|1 W Mount Pleasant
|5
|Iowa
|Williamsburg
|8
|Linn
|Fairfax
|7.5
|Jones
|Wyoming
|8
Submit your photos of snow via YouNews:
Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.