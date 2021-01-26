Snowfall totals for January 25-26th winter storm

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A winter storm moved through eastern Iowa starting on Monday and continued through Tuesday morning.

Roadways in eastern Iowa are still either partially or fully covered in snow as of Tuesday afternoon and slippery or slick roadways are still likely, as blowing snow remains a threat.

When a location has a number and direction, that indicates how many miles from the city center the report was. For example, “3 NNE Cedar Rapids” was reported three miles north-northeast of the center of Cedar Rapids. If a location isn’t listed, it’s because there was not a report from there. Snowfall totals are subject to change.

Snowfall total reports for January 25-26, 2021, from the National Weather Service, as of 2:45 p.m.:

*Some reports are preliminary and may not be the final snowfall totals. Snowfall report will continue to be updated as they come in.*

County Location Snow Total Marshall State Center 7 Dubuque Rickardsville 8.1 Johnson Iowa City 6.5 Dubuque Dubuque Regional Airport 5 Hardin Eldora 6 Linn NE Cedar Rapids 5 Linn Marion 4.8 Allamakee Waukon 1 Black Hawk 1 ENE Waterloo 6.5 Johnson Solon 5 Muscatine Muscatine 4.3 Clayton Guttenberg 6 Fayette 2 N Fayette 4 Hardin Iowa Falls 6 Poweshiek Montezuma 8 Butler Greene 6 Linn Mount Vernon 5 Johnson 2 SSW Williamstown 5.5 Winneshiek Calmar 1.5 Fayette Waucoma 4 Butler Aplington 7 Bremer Waverly 7 Floyd Charles City 0.4 Muscatine 2 N Muscatine 4.5 Henry Mount Pleasant 4.9 Linn Mount Vernon 6 Cedar Durant 5 Bremer Denver 6 Mahaska Oskaloosa 11 Clayton Elkader 7.2 Linn 2 SSW Hiawatha 4.3 Clayton Guttenberg 8 Chickasaw New Hampton 5 Crawford Prairie Du Chien 4.8 Howard Elma 0.8 Johnson Iowa City 9 Muscatine Muscatine 8.6 Iowa North English 8 Cedar Stanwood 6.2 Lee Keokuk 2 Van Buren Cantril 3 Fayette Wadena 6 Linn Cedar Rapids 8 Hamilton Webster City 6.5 Black Hawk Cedar Falls 8.7 Black Hawk La Porte City 9.2 Webster 4 NW Stratford 9.5 Butler Parkersburg 7 Hardin Ackley 10 Wapello Ottumwa 11 Iowa Parnell 12.2 Clayton Volga 7 Cedar Lowden 7.5 Delaware Manchester 7 Winneshiek Decorah 2 Fayette West Union 4 Clayton Osborne 7 Fayette Fayette 5 Henry 1 W Mount Pleasant 5 Iowa Williamsburg 8 Linn Fairfax 7.5 Jones Wyoming 8

Submit your photos of snow via YouNews:

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.