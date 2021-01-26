Advertisement

Snow wraps up, but winds could still cause blowing snow

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Snow will start to dissipate heading into the afternoon hours. Blowing snow will be a big factor this afternoon and evening until winds start to die down. This could still cause some drifts or slick spots on the roadways. Mostly cloudy skies this afternoon and through the overnight hours. Temperatures fall into the low teens tonight. Colder air pushes in tomorrow behind a cold front as highs will only be in the teens. Temperatures tomorrow night will be falling below zero with that arctic air mass as well. This weekend another system will move through bringing the chance of a wintry mix and accumulating snow.

