Snow storm leads to busy day of shoveling across Eastern Iowa

By Kristin Rogers
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People across Eastern Iowa spent part of the day shoveling after a snowstorm Monday into early Tuesday.

In Kalona viewers reported up to a foot of snow. Gordon Troyer has always called Kalona home. He has obligations to shovel several parts of town each time an Iowa winter decides to bring some snow his way.

“I live on a farm and I started about 6:30 this morning, and then did my wife’s store, and we have apartments and I’ve been down there,” Troyer said.

Troyer was already on his fourth stop of the day, clearing his daughter’s driveway.

“When the winds not blowing it’s not near so bad,” Troyer said.

Troyer’s grown accustomed to Iowa winter’s over the years so shoveling is nothing new.

“It’s winter in Iowa. You know, they always say if you don’t like what we have today wait until tomorrow it will be different,” Troyer said.

Down the street, Jose Eusquiano was working to clear his walkway.

“It’s a nice, light and fluffy snow,” Eusquiano said.

Eusquiano said he actually enjoys shoveling.

“I grew up in a small town a little ways from here and lived out in the country so that’s kind of what we did,” Eusquiano said.

After all, at the end of the day when the hard work is done, you can just sit back and enjoy the view.

“It looks great, all the untouched snow looks awesome, It’s like my favorite thing about winter,” Eusquiano said.

