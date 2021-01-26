Snow and blowing snow continues Tuesday morning, roads stay slick

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Snow continues Tuesday morning along with strong wind.

Snowfall totals have varied drastically across eastern Iowa with most areas picking up 3 to 7 inches thus far. An additional 1 to 3 inches will be likely through the morning before the storm fully exits.

The wind will be a big factor and will be a challenge on area road crews as the snow blows back over roads again.

Iowa DOT reports travel not advised in several of our northwest counties, including portions of Black Hawk, Tama, Grundy and Marshall. This is mainly due to blowing and drifting snow across roadways in these areas.

In rural areas, look for drifts to be possible on roads. Our next system pushes through tomorrow morning in the form of a cold front. This will knock our temperatures down bigtime into Thursday morning.

By the weekend, another system moves in which may bring more accumulating snow.

Travel is not advised in some parts of Iowa due to blowing and drifting across roads. (KCRG)

