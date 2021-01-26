Senate rejects GOP motion to dismiss Trump impeachment trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has rejected a Republican attempt to dismiss Donald Trump’s historic second impeachment trial, a vote that allows the case on “incitement of insurrection” to move forward but also foreshadows that there may not be enough votes to convict him.

The procedural vote to set aside an objection from Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul puts the Senate on record as declaring the proceedings constitutional and means the trial on Trump’s impeachment, the first-ever of a former president, will begin as scheduled the week of Feb. 8.

Republican Sens. Mitt Romney, Ben Sasse, Pat Toomey, Susan Collins, and Lisa Murkowski joined all of the Democratic senators in rejecting Paul’s motion.

The House impeached him two weeks ago for inciting deadly riots in the Capitol on Jan. 6 when he told his supporters to “fight like hell” to overturn his election defeat.

Sen. Mitch McConnell joined the 44 other Republicans, including both of Iowa’s senators, in voting for Paul’s motion.

