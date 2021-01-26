Advertisement

Rate of guns seized at airport checkpoints jumped in 2020

About 83% of the guns were loaded
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — There were fewer air travelers in the United States last year, but a higher percentage of them were carrying guns.

The Transportation Security Administration said Tuesday that screeners found 3,257 firearms on passengers or in their carry-on bags in 2020, or about 10 for every million travelers.

About 83% of the guns were loaded. That was double the rate of guns found in 2019.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport had the most guns seized, 220, followed by 176 guns at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport checkpoints.

Federal law prohibits passengers other than certain law enforcement officers from bringing guns or ammunition into the cabin, although unloaded guns are permitted in checked bags that go into the cargo hold.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowy scene in Vinton, Iowa on January 26, 2021 at 7:35 a.m.
Snowfall totals for January 25-26th winter storm
1/26
Snow and blowing snow continues Tuesday morning, roads stay slick
Temporary signs with the new corporate name Collins Aerospace went up at company locations in...
Collins Aerospace to layoff more employees due to pandemic
First Alert Forecast
Snow increasing in eastern Iowa, travel conditions worsening
Emergency crews clean up the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 westbound on...
‘Multi-vehicle crash’ temporarily closes Interstate 80 near Newton

Latest News

FILE- In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to...
State Auditor reviewing Gov. Reynolds’ deployment of COVID-19 tests to campaign donor’s company
The Obama-era health care law covers more than 23 million people through a mix of subsidized...
Biden to reopen ‘Obamacare’ markets for COVID-19 relief
Iowa center Luka Garza celebrates after making a basket during the first half of an NCAA...
Michigan State at Iowa men’s basketball game rescheduled for February 2
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting via video conference at the Novo-Ogaryovo...
Russian parliament OKs New START nuclear treaty extension
State Auditor Rob Sand says he's looking into whether Governor Kim Reynolds gave COVID-19 tests...
Gov. Reynolds accused of giving COVID-19 tests to campaign donor instead of long-term care facilities