Parents navigate through challenges as districts opt for virtual learning snow days

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Waking up to a snowy winter morning is typical this time of year for eastern Iowans.

Mitchel Schenck is a parent of two. He said this year the snowstorms come with the added challenge of navigating through virtual learning days.

“For my middle schooler, it’s a little easier for him,” Schenck said. “With a six-year-old, it’s a lot more difficult.”

Schenck’s children are in the Linn-Mar School District, which decided that Tuesday would be virtual learning instead of a traditional snow day. This puts Schenck and his wife in a bit of a bind since they both work until the late afternoon.

“I get home about 3:30, then just trying to get him to sit down and do school work without crying to me and throwing a tantrum, he doesn’t enjoy it,” Schenck said. “Our oldest stays home, but he’s doing his own learning.”

Superintendent Shannon Bisgard said the one-year waiver to do virtual learning days on snow days comes with pros and cons.

“We missed a lot of school over the last 12 months between all the COVID challenges too, so we want to try to provide as much learning opportunity as we can,” Bisgard said. “On the flip side of that is we know there’s also a value of just taking a snow day and letting kids go outside and play.”

It all comes down to timing. With more advanced notice, Bisgard said the district will lean toward virtual learning days. For last-minute decisions, they’ll look more at late starts or snow days.

“So far, a lot of people said okay it makes sense, that’s kind of what we assumed that would happen with virtual learning now because we have the capability of doing that. Others said we miss having some of the traditional snow days,” Bisgard said.

Bisgard said the district does want options from parents like Schenck to make it easier for all.

“If you can plan for it, it’s one thing. I just think with snow days, they should leave them as snow days,” Schenck said.

