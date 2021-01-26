Advertisement

One year later: Loved ones, fans still coming to terms with Kobe Bryant’s death

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
(CNN) - It’s been one year since basketball great Kobe Bryant died.

Despite the passage of time, teammates and loved ones say they are still coming to terms with the loss.

Bryant, his young daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 last year.

Bryant retired from basketball in 2016, having played his entire professional career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2020, file photo, shadows are cast on a memorial wall as fans gather at...
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2020, file photo, shadows are cast on a memorial wall as fans gather at LA Live, near Staples Center where the Los Angeles Lakers play, to memorialize Kobe Bryant in Los Angeles following a helicopter crash that killed the former NBA basketball player, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others.(Mark J. Terrill | AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

Several times during last season’s victorious playoff and NBA finals run, the Lakers wore their Black Mamba jerseys to commemorate Bryant and his daughter.

The Lakers defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers on the eve on the anniversary. Their coach, Frank Vogel, said the team has the day off to grieve and honor Bryant “how they see fit.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

