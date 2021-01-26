Officials urge Iowans to stay in, or use caution as snow continues to fall Tuesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol said it has responded to 82 crashes and assisted with 282 motorists as of 6 a.m. Tuesday.

In central Iowa, Des Moines police said they responded to 41 crashes and assisted with 27 stalled or stuck motorists. In a Facebook post, Des Moines police said residents should stay in if they can.

The Iowa DOT said travel is not advised in much of the southwest and central part of the state.

(1-26 8 am) Travel conditions have improved slightly in western Iowa, but many central Iowa roads remain in "travel not advised" status. If you must travel, buckle up, slow down and leave plenty of space between vehicles. Updates on the Iowa 511 app or at https://t.co/6jLPJUUZru pic.twitter.com/erLJ610TF2 — Statewide Iowa 511 (@statewideia511) January 26, 2021

1/26 (KCRG)

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.