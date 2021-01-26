‘Multi-vehicle crash’ temporarily closes Interstate 80 near Newton

NEWTON, Iowa (KCRG) - A crash involving multiple vehicles closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 on Monday night, according to officials.

The Iowa Department of Transportation reported the crash. Traffic cameras showed emergency vehicles helping to clear the scene, with at least one semi-truck on its side in the median. The westbound lanes were closed for a period of time after the initial report of the crash.

As of 9:30 p.m., the roadway was still partially blocked but reopened to traffic.

No further details regarding the number of vehicles or any injuries were available.

