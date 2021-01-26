Advertisement

‘Multi-vehicle crash’ temporarily closes Interstate 80 near Newton

Emergency crews clean up the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 westbound on...
Emergency crews clean up the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 westbound on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021.(Courtesy: Iowa Department of Transportation)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON, Iowa (KCRG) - A crash involving multiple vehicles closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 on Monday night, according to officials.

The Iowa Department of Transportation reported the crash. Traffic cameras showed emergency vehicles helping to clear the scene, with at least one semi-truck on its side in the median. The westbound lanes were closed for a period of time after the initial report of the crash.

As of 9:30 p.m., the roadway was still partially blocked but reopened to traffic.

No further details regarding the number of vehicles or any injuries were available.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Essentially, the later we go, the better our snow chances become on Monday. In many areas, this...
Winter storm arrives Monday afternoon, lasts through Tuesday morning
First Alert Forecast
Snow increasing in eastern Iowa, travel conditions worsening
An impactful winter storm will bring heavy snow to Iowa on Monday, prompting Winter Storm...
Impactful winter storm on Monday
1/26
Snow and blowing snow continues Tuesday morning, roads stay slick

Latest News

An Iowa State Patrol vehicle shows signs of a collision along Interstate 80 in Des Moines.
State trooper hurt in collision, several plows struck by vehicles during storm
Cassville Citycam 1/26
Snow wraps up, but winds could still cause blowing snow
President Joe Biden is slated to sign a series of executive orders revolving around equity...
President Biden to sign executive orders on equity, policing
People in the Cedar Falls Community School District acknowledged during a Board of Education...
Board of Education addresses racism at Cedar Falls school district
Cedar Rapids mayor Brad Hart announced he is launching his campaign for re-election this...
Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart to seek re-election