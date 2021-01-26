Man serving time for first-degree murder likely dies from COVID-19

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An inmate in the Iowa prison system died, likely due to the novel coronavirus and other preexisting conditions on Tuesday, according to officials.

Harold Arthur Duncan, 89, died at around 11:12 a.m., according to the Iowa Department of Corrections. He was being treated at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center.

Duncan was in prison since January 2004 for a life sentence from a first-degree murder conviction in Clay County.

