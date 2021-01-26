Linn County announces way to make appointments for COVID-19 Vaccine, fully booked in about 5 hours

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County Public Health announced how people 65 years and older can sign up for an appointment for a COVID-19 Vaccine on Monday.

The county also announced people 65 years and older can also start receiving the vaccine in the county starting Tuesday. About a week earlier than the official start of Phase 1B on February 1st.

The county’s plan is for clinics along with health care providers to call their patients 65 years or older to set-up a vaccination appointment. Only those patients are supposed to set up an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Linn County Public Health asked for people to not call their clinics requesting vaccine because the high volume of calls makes it more difficult to address those patients with immediate needs.

A spokesperson for UnityPoin-St. Lukes said it will determine who it will call those with two or more high-risk medical conditions first. But, it is working to administer it as quickly as possible. Mercy Medical Center-Cedar Rapids put appointments on it’s website for people to sign up. Those appointments were filled less than 5 hours after the announcement.

However, the county only has 800 doses for the week. At that rate, it could take around 20 weeks just to vaccinate those in the city of Cedar Rapids.

The announcement comes after Governor Kim Reynolds announced it would expand those eligible for the vaccine from 75 years and older to 65 years and older on Thursday.

Linn County Public Health said the rollout will continue to be fluid and will provide updated information on COVID-19 vaccine at LinnCounty.org/COVID19, through COVID-19 Status Updates, and on Facebook and Twitter.

For persons 65 years and older who do not have a primary care provider, Linn County Public Health will assist with locating a vaccine provider. Those individuals should call (319) 892-6097 for assistance.

For questions on COVID-19 vaccine in Linn County, call 319-892-6097.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.