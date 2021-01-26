Johnson County government offices opening late due to wintry weather

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Johnson County officials said government offices will delay opening until 10 a.m. on Tuesday due to the snowy weather conditions.

Officials said emergency services will continue to operate and the Secondary Roads Department will respond to winter weather as necessary.

County services are available online, through the mail or by phone.

Go to JohnsonCountyIowa.gov to find contact information.

