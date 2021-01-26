Four more COVID-19 deaths, 803 more cases reported Tuesday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported on Tuesday an additional four Iowans have died with COVID-19.

An additional 803 COVID-19 cases were also reported.

As of 10:30 a.m., the state’s data shows a total of 314,066 people in Iowa have tested positive for the virus and 4,492 people in Iowa have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

The state lists COVID-19 as the underlying cause of 4,095 of the reported deaths, while the virus was a contributing factor in 397 of the reported deaths.

A total of 276,452 people in Iowa have recovered from the virus since the pandemic began.

The number of people reportedly hospitalized in Iowa with the virus increased Tuesday. The state reported 415 total COVID-19 hospitalizations. There were 49 more people admitted to Iowa hospitals with the virus over the last 24 hours. There are 78 patients in the ICU and 37 on ventilators.

According to the data the state makes available, 3,025 people were tested for COVID-19 over the last 24 hours. A total of 1,451,984 tests have been conducted since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 26.5 percent.

Two of the five state-operated Test Iowa sites will remain closed Tuesday due to heavy snowfall. The Council Bluffs and Des Moines sites will stay closed, while the Cedar Rapids, Davenport and Waterloo sites will open at 10 a.m.

