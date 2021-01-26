Advertisement

Ernst argues Trump impeachment trial is unconstitutional

By DAVID PITT, Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst says she believes it’s unconstitutional to try a president for articles of impeachment after he leaves office.

Ernst was a loyal supporter of President Donald Trump while he was in office. She is among several Republican senators to question the impeachment proceedings, casting doubt on whether Democrats can get the needed Republican votes to convict Trump.

Ernst told reporters Tuesday that Trump exhibited poor leadership and has some responsibility for a Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. She says he should have more quickly told the crowd to remain peaceful. However, Ernst said she’s not sure his actions meet the definition of inciting an insurrection as alleged by the impeachment article prepared by the House.

Ernst joined Iowa colleague Sen. Chuck Grassley and 43 other Republican senators on Tuesday afternoon to vote on a motion to dismiss raised by Sen. Rand Paul calling the proceedings unconstitutional.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowy scene in Vinton, Iowa on January 26, 2021 at 7:35 a.m.
Snowfall totals for January 25-26th winter storm
1/26
Snow and blowing snow continues Tuesday morning, roads stay slick
Temporary signs with the new corporate name Collins Aerospace went up at company locations in...
Collins Aerospace to layoff more employees due to pandemic
First Alert Forecast
Snow increasing in eastern Iowa, travel conditions worsening
Emergency crews clean up the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 westbound on...
‘Multi-vehicle crash’ temporarily closes Interstate 80 near Newton

Latest News

The Obama-era health care law covers more than 23 million people through a mix of subsidized...
Biden to reopen ‘Obamacare’ markets for COVID-19 relief
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting via video conference at the Novo-Ogaryovo...
Russian parliament OKs New START nuclear treaty extension
Former President Donald Trump is accused of encouraging a mob to storm the Capitol to prevent...
At least 150 people face federal charges in Capitol riot
The candidates for the Iowa Senate District 41 special election.
Dickey wins Iowa Senate race, replaces Miller-Meeks in statehouse
The impeachment of former President Donald Trump is now in the hands of the Senate.
GOP largely sides against holding Trump impeachment trial