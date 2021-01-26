Dubuque city official talks winter storm preparation, advises people to avoid travel

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Dubuque spent time preparing for up to 6 to 10 inches of snow during Monday and Tuesday’s winter storm.

John Klostermann, the city’s public works director, said preparations for the storm began early on Monday.

“That includes looking at chains,” Klostermann said. “A lot of our trucks run chains, we had to load them back up get them ready to go, any type of cutting edge or anything minor repairs had to be taken care of.”

Klostermann said they will first be working on some of the primary streets, which include Loras, University, and Pennsylvania, and Asbury. Then they plan on moving to roadways that lead to those primary streets. Finally, they will work on residential areas.

“You have got to give us time to work through the residential areas,” Klostermann said. “So, I always like to say to hold off and do your driveway approach later on, and then, of course, do not throw the snow back on to the street once we have got it plowed.”

Klostermann advised people to cancel or postpone travel.

“Our recommendation is always they have to drive with extreme care, winter driving skills,” Klostermann said. “This gives us room to work just making sure they are staying back.”

The city’s public works director also asked people to park off the street, if possible.

“If they do not have that option, and we realize they do not because it is an older town, try to stager the parking so the plows can get through,” Klostermann said. “A lot of the streets are getting pretty tight.”

