Downtown towing in Iowa City starts Wednesday morning for snow removal

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Iowa City said it would begin towing vehicles from designated tow-away zones on Wednesday morning to aid in snow removal.

The towing will begin at 2:00 a.m. on January 27. The affected zone will be between Prentiss Street and Market Street on the south/north side, Madison Street to Gilbert Street on the west/east side. It will also include North Clinton Street between Market and Church Streets.

Vehicles can be moved to other on-street spaces outside of the zone in a valid parking zone, or a parking ramp, according to officials.

If your vehicle is towed, call the Iowa City Police Department at (319) 356-5275.

