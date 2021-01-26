Advertisement

Downtown towing in Iowa City starts Wednesday morning for snow removal

City plows in Iowa City were on the ready on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)
City plows in Iowa City were on the ready on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)(KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Iowa City said it would begin towing vehicles from designated tow-away zones on Wednesday morning to aid in snow removal.

The towing will begin at 2:00 a.m. on January 27. The affected zone will be between Prentiss Street and Market Street on the south/north side, Madison Street to Gilbert Street on the west/east side. It will also include North Clinton Street between Market and Church Streets.

Vehicles can be moved to other on-street spaces outside of the zone in a valid parking zone, or a parking ramp, according to officials.

If your vehicle is towed, call the Iowa City Police Department at (319) 356-5275.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowy scene in Vinton, Iowa on January 26, 2021 at 7:35 a.m.
Snowfall totals for January 25-26th winter storm
1/26
Snow and blowing snow continues Tuesday morning, roads stay slick
Temporary signs with the new corporate name Collins Aerospace went up at company locations in...
Collins Aerospace to layoff more employees due to pandemic
First Alert Forecast
Snow increasing in eastern Iowa, travel conditions worsening
Emergency crews clean up the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 westbound on...
‘Multi-vehicle crash’ temporarily closes Interstate 80 near Newton

Latest News

FILE- In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to...
State Auditor reviewing Gov. Reynolds’ deployment of COVID-19 tests to campaign donor’s company
Iowa center Luka Garza celebrates after making a basket during the first half of an NCAA...
Michigan State at Iowa men’s basketball game rescheduled for February 2
State Auditor Rob Sand says he's looking into whether Governor Kim Reynolds gave COVID-19 tests...
Gov. Reynolds accused of giving COVID-19 tests to campaign donor instead of long-term care facilities
In this booking photo provided by the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 in...
Wisconsin pharmacist charged in COVID-19 vaccine case to plead guilty
Republican candidate - Adrian Dickey - will replace Marionette Miller-Meeks in the Iowa Senate.
Republican Adrian Dickey wins special election for District 41