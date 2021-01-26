Advertisement

Collins Aerospace to layoff more employees due to pandemic

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Collins Aerospace announced it is letting more people go due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said it is experiencing lower than expected commercial aviation business due to COVID-19.

On Monday, the company announced a second “Involuntary Separation Program” for U.S. employees.

Impacted employees will receive a comprehensive separation package.

In a statement, the company said, “These are difficult but necessary decisions to assure that our company is well-positioned for success when the industry recovers.”

