Collins Aerospace to layoff more employees due to pandemic
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Collins Aerospace announced it is letting more people go due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The company said it is experiencing lower than expected commercial aviation business due to COVID-19.
On Monday, the company announced a second “Involuntary Separation Program” for U.S. employees.
Impacted employees will receive a comprehensive separation package.
In a statement, the company said, “These are difficult but necessary decisions to assure that our company is well-positioned for success when the industry recovers.”
