Colder air invades

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Winds have diminished and the snow has stopped. This gives us the perfect conditions for a couple of cold days ahead. North wind at 5-15 takes over bringing wind chills into the single digits both above and below zero. After highs in the teens on Wednesday, lows by Thursday morning drop below zero. Quiet weather stays with us until the weekend. A system moving in Saturday and Sunday needs to be monitored for impact with a wintry mix and snow possible.

