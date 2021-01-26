Cedar Rapids Police warns towing to begin on snow routes

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a day of issuing tickets to vehicles illegally parked along emergency snow routes, Cedar Rapids Police will start towing them on Wednesday, according to officials.

Due to the ongoing snow emergency, which was extended until Noon on Wednesday, January 27, vehicles parked on those signed routes will be removed from the street at the owners’ expense.

Vehicle owners will be notified by the police department if the vehicle was towed. Those vehicles unclaimed after a 10-day period could be subject to disposal.

Maps of posted snow routes are available on the city’s website.

