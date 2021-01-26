Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart to seek re-election

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids mayor Brad Hart announced he is launching his campaign for re-election this November.

In his announcement, Hart outlined 5 priorities for Cedar Rapids in a second term.

He wants to support citizens and businesses recovering from the derecho, and He wants to bring additional investments and high paying jobs to the city.

Hart also cites street repair, supporting the police and fire departments as other priorities.

The mayor also lists continuing to build permanent flood protection.

Brad was first elected in December 2017.

