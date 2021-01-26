Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 10-year-old girl abducted in N.C.

Breanne Marie Jones (left, right), 10 years old, is believed to have been abducted by...
Breanne Marie Jones (left, right), 10 years old, is believed to have been abducted by 38-year-old Jonathan Lewis Jones (center) and 32-year-old Christina Renee Edge.(Sampson County Sheriff Office)
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An AMBER Alert has been issued as deputies search for a missing girl who was abducted in Sampson County, N.C.

Ten-year-old Breanne Marie Jones is described as a white female, approximately 3′4″ tall and 75 lbs. She has light brown hair, green eyes and wears glasses. She was last seen wearing a grey and pink Adidas hoody, red leggings and white Adidas tennis shoes white with pink stripes.

Officials say they believe she was abducted by two people, 38-year-old Jonathan Lewis Jones and 32-year-old Christina Renee Edge.

Jonathan Jones is described as a white male, 5′9″ tall and 190 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes, a cross tattoo on his left cheek and a “Breanne” tattoo on his left hand. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, grey carpenter pants and brown boots.

Edge is described as a white female, 5′2″ tall and 150 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing black pants, black tennis shoes and a pink and black jacket.

They could be traveling in a red Chevrolet Impala with a spare tire on the rear passenger side.

Suspects in an Amber Alert in North Carolina could be travelling in a red Chevrolet Impala with...
Suspects in an Amber Alert in North Carolina could be travelling in a red Chevrolet Impala with a spare tire on the rear passenger side.(Sampson County Sheriff Office)

Anyone who sees Breanne, Jonathan Jones or Edge, or who has information about their whereabouts or the abduction, is urged to immediately call the Sampson County Sheriff Office at 910-592-4141, or call 911 or *HP.

Copyright 2021 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Essentially, the later we go, the better our snow chances become on Monday. In many areas, this...
Winter storm arrives Monday afternoon, lasts through Tuesday morning
First Alert Forecast
Snow increasing in eastern Iowa, travel conditions worsening
An impactful winter storm will bring heavy snow to Iowa on Monday, prompting Winter Storm...
Impactful winter storm on Monday
Emergency crews clean up the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 westbound on...
‘Multi-vehicle crash’ temporarily closes Interstate 80 near Newton
1/26
Snow and blowing snow continues Tuesday morning, roads stay slick

Latest News

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
Capitol Police chief apologizes for failures in Jan. 6 siege
The order is an early blow to the Biden administration, which has proposed far-reaching changes...
Judge bars Biden from enforcing 100-day deportation ban
A member of staff at the university hospital prepares the Moderna vaccine against COVID-19 in...
Vaccine appointments canceled amid confusion over supply
An Iowa State Patrol vehicle shows signs of a collision along Interstate 80 in Des Moines.
State trooper hurt in collision, several plows struck by vehicles during storm
The impeachment of former President Donald Trump is now in the hands of the Senate.
LIVE: Republican senators want to halt Trump impeachment trial