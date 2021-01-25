Advertisement

Working Iowa: Home Town Restyling looking to expand workforce due to pandemic, derecho

By Jay Greene
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 5:44 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - Mitch Schoeberl has been with Home Town Restyling, based in Hiawatha, for about two and a half years now. He’s spent most of that time installing windows and doors.

He’s had several projects on his plate over the last few months.

“It’s been a lot of work, we’re buried,” he said.

Company President Tom Casey said he’s been swamped with orders since the start of the pandemic.

“A lot of people are staying home, more people are working from home, so they didn’t realize how much of a need they had,” Casey said. “Now, they’re spending more time at home. It’s time to fix some things that have been on the bucket list for a while.”

Then, the derecho built on that demand, creating the need to hire dozens of employees.

“In years past, we’d typically be three or four months before we could fulfill an order,” Casey said. “Right now, depending on the product, it could be 6-9 months or possibly longer.”

So, he’s aggressively looking for people to help serve his customers. He needs to fill roles in his kitchen and bathroom departments as well as people who can install decks.

“At this point, I really need people that have experience building sunrooms, that know where they’re doing to tie into a roof and shingles,” he said.

Schoeberl, who’s one of 75 current employees, said it’s like working for a family.

“It’s amazing, very flexible schedules,” Schoeberl said. “I’ve got two little kids. When I need to go for a sporting event, right now my son is in wrestling, I can leave early and make sure I watch his wrestling meets or go to his practices.”

Casey said he’s looking to hire 20 to 25 people.

Click or tap here to fill out an application.

