Woman wins $60M lottery jackpot with numbers from husband’s dream

With their $60 million lottery winnings, Deng Pravatoudom and her husband plan to buy a new house, pay off some bills, help family and travel the globe, once it is safe to do so.(Source: Lotto Max/Facebook)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 1:06 AM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
TORONTO (Gray News) - A Canadian couple is looking forward to paying off bills and traveling the world after they won a $60 million lottery jackpot by playing numbers from a dream 20 years ago.

Deng Pravatoudom, 57, has played the same lottery numbers for the last 20 years after her husband dreamed about them one night. On Dec. 1, she won the $60 million jackpot, according to a news release from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation.

Pravatoudom says her husband was the one who broke the news to her. She went to the bank to pay some bills, while he went to check the tickets.

“When we got into the car, he told me we won the $60 million jackpot. He was serious, not joking, so I knew he was telling the truth,” Pravatoudom said. “I started to cry. I have always prayed for a blessing that my family would be taken care of.”

Pravatoudom emigrated to Canada from Laos with her 14 siblings in 1980. She says she and her husband have worked for more than 40 years to provide for their two children, who are now adults.

With their winnings, the couple plans to buy a new house, pay off some bills, help family and travel the globe, once it is safe to do so.

“Except for when I came to Canada from Laos, I have never really traveled, so I want to see Europe, Texas, Hawaii. I am excited to see the world,” Pravatoudom said.

