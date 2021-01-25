Advertisement

Winter storm arrives this afternoon, lasts through tomorrow morning

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 5:34 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The next winter storm is still on track to move into our area today. Essentially, the later we go, the better our snow chances become. In many areas, this afternoon will be rather snowy. Like the last big snow, snowfall rates could again be a problem with rapid accumulation later this afternoon, evening and overnight. It’s also worth mentioning that the snow will continue through Tuesday morning so the storm totals are a reflection of the system wrapping up by midday Tuesday. Much of the area will receive 8 to 12 inches of snow. Blowing and drifting snow will be a concern as well. Areas north of Highway 20 will receive less, but an advisory continues for that portion of the area either way.

