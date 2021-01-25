Advertisement

Winter storm arrives Monday afternoon, lasts through Tuesday morning

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 5:51 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The next winter storm is still on track to move into our area Monday. Essentially, the later we go, the better our snow chances become.

In many areas, this afternoon will be rather snowy. Like the last big snow, snowfall rates could again be a problem with rapid accumulation later Monday afternoon, evening and overnight.

It’s also worth mentioning that the snow will continue through Tuesday morning, so the storm totals are a reflection of the system wrapping up by midday Tuesday.

Much of the area will receive 8 to 12 inches of snow.

Blowing and drifting snow will be a concern as well.

Areas north of Highway 20 will receive less, but an advisory continues for that portion of the area either way.

Essentially, the later we go, the better our snow chances become on Monday. In many areas, this...
Essentially, the later we go, the better our snow chances become on Monday. In many areas, this afternoon will be rather snowy.(KCRG)
Essentially, the later we go, the better our snow chances become on Monday. In many areas, this...
Essentially, the later we go, the better our snow chances become on Monday. In many areas, this afternoon will be rather snowy.(KCRG)
Essentially, the later we go, the better our snow chances become on Monday. In many areas, this...
Essentially, the later we go, the better our snow chances become on Monday. In many areas, this afternoon will be rather snowy.(KCRG)

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An impactful winter storm will bring heavy snow to Iowa on Monday, prompting Winter Storm...
Impactful winter storm on Monday
A Winter Storm Watch and Winter Storm Warning, issued by the National Weather Service, which...
Calm Sunday before heavy snow returns Monday
Cedar Rapids police say officer bit by suspect while breaking up fight
Cedar Rapids police say officer bit by suspect while breaking up fight at Walmart
Veterans receiving vaccine at VA
Veterans receiving vaccine at VA

Latest News

Critter Crusaders tries to keep up with surge of homeless pets with medical needs in Eastern Iowa
Critter Crusaders tries to keep up with surge of homeless pets with medical needs in Eastern Iowa
Omaha snow measurement.
Winter storm slams Omaha, dumping several inches of snow
Hand sanitizer.
Hand sanitizer could be hurting children's eyes if misused
James Barrickman
Ottumwa bracing for heavy snow amounts
Snow falls on the Pedestrian Mall in Iowa City on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021.
First snowflakes fly in Iowa City