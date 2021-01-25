Who shouldn’t get the COVID-19 Vaccine?

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Question: “More information is needed on what kinds of allergic reactions people have had...Who should not get the vaccine?”

Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Answer: Health experts said most people should get one of the COVID-19 vaccines, but there are some exceptions for a very small number of people.

The federal agency said the only group who shouldn’t even get the first dose are those who are allergic to the ingredients in the vaccines. We have a list of those from another question we answered last week.

The CDC said people shouldn’t get the second dose if they had a severe or immediate allergic reaction to the first dose. That would occur if someone had to visit a hospital, use an epi-pen, or broke out in hives. But don’t confuse severe reactions for common side effects like swelling, pain, fatigue, and headaches.

If people have a history of anaphylaxis due to any cause, they should be observed for 30 minutes after getting the vaccine. Others should be monitored for 15 minutes.

The CDC said there is limited data on the vaccine for pregnant woman and those who are immunocompromised but leave the decision up to individuals if they want to receive the vaccine. If you have any serious concerns, the best course of action is to talk to your primary care physician.

