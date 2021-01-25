Test Iowa sites adjusting hours for snowstorm

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The state is closing its Test Iowa drive-thru sites early on Monday as a winter storm is expected to bring heavy snowfall.

The following sites are adjusting hours:

Council Bluffs to close at 11:00 a.m. Monday

Des Moines to close at 12:00 p.m. Monday

Cedar Rapids to close at 2:00 p.m. Monday

Davenport to close at 2:00 p.m. Monday

Waterloo to close at 3:00 p.m. Monday

The sites will also open two hours late on Tuesday.

Anyone who had an appointment scheduled for after one of the sites closes on Monday or between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Tuesday can bring their QR code to any of the five state-operated sites during open hours to be tested.

To see a list of all the sites and hours of operation, go to coronavirus.iowa.gov.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.