Snow increasing in eastern Iowa, travel conditions worsening

By Joe Winters
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Snowfall, heavy at times, continues tonight into tomorrow morning.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the KCRG-TV9 viewing area, along and south of U.S. Highway 20. A Winter Weather Advisory includes areas to the north of that line.

Amounts will have the potential to exceed 6″ areas along and south of Highway 20 with less to the north. In addition to the heavy snowfall, winds higher than 30 mph will cause significant blowing and drifting snow.

Travel will be impacted through Tuesday afternoon. If you must travel either tonight or Tuesday, make plans for your trip to take much longer than usual. Expect slick roads, and give extra distance between you and the car in front of you. Carry a winter weather survival kit in your car, including blankets, bottled water, and other necessities in case you become stranded along a snowy road.

A chance from some lighter snow moves in again Wednesday morning followed some cold air with lows by Wednesday night dipping below zero. The next storm to come moves in for the weekend, looking like a wintry mix at this point.

