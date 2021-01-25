Snow emergency in Cedar Rapids until Tuesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Cedar Rapids has implemented its snow emergency procedures as snow moves into the area.

The decree went into effect at Noon on Monday, January 25, and lasts until Noon on Tuesday, January 26. This means parking on designated “Emergency Snow Routes” is prohibited for the duration of the declaration. Those that are parked along those routes could be ticketed or towed, according to ot city officials.

A map of Emergency Snow Routes is available on the city’s website.

City officials said that plow drivers will be working around the clock to help clear streets of accumulating snow.

