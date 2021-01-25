Advertisement

Samuel L. Jackson wears Avengers-themed mask while getting COVID-19 vaccine

Actor Samuel L. Jackson shared pictures of himself waiting in line to receive the COVID-19...
Actor Samuel L. Jackson shared pictures of himself waiting in line to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.(Source: Instagram/samuelljackson via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Actor Samuel L. Jackson has joined a list of celebrities sharing images of themselves receiving the coronavirus vaccine.

Jackson got his first dose of the vaccine over the weekend while wearing an Avengers-themed mask, a nod to the blockbuster film franchise in which he co-stars.

Jackson is 72, and therefore qualifies for the vaccine.

California moved into Phase 1B of the vaccine rollout earlier this month, which allows people 65 and older to get the shot.

Jackson will have to return for his second dose in three to four weeks.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An impactful winter storm will bring heavy snow to Iowa on Monday, prompting Winter Storm...
Impactful winter storm on Monday
A Winter Storm Watch and Winter Storm Warning, issued by the National Weather Service, which...
Calm Sunday before heavy snow returns Monday
Essentially, the later we go, the better our snow chances become on Monday. In many areas, this...
Winter storm arrives Monday afternoon, lasts through Tuesday morning
Cedar Rapids police say officer bit by suspect while breaking up fight
Cedar Rapids police say officer bit by suspect while breaking up fight at Walmart
Veterans receiving vaccine at VA
Veterans receiving vaccine at VA

Latest News

Critter Crusaders tries to keep up with surge of homeless pets with medical needs in Eastern Iowa
Critter Crusaders tries to keep up with surge of homeless pets with medical needs in Eastern Iowa
FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2019 file photo, former Fed Chair Janet Yellen speaks with FOX Business...
Janet Yellen wins Senate approval as treasury secretary
People stroll past a section of the National Mall by the Capitol where workers were still...
Trump impeachment goes to Senate, testing his sway over GOP
Omaha snow measurement.
Winter storm slams Omaha, dumping several inches of snow
Hand sanitizer.
Hand sanitizer could be hurting children's eyes if misused