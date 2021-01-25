Man charged with attempted murder after Saturday stabbing at Muscatine bar

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - A man is in custody after an incident at a Muscatine bar on Saturday, according to officials.

The Muscatine Police Department said that it was sent to a report of a fight at the Headquarters Tavern, located at 2108 Grandview Avenue. Police located one 25-year-old male who had suffered stab wounds. Another stabbing victim, a 37-year-old woman, had been taken to a local hospital via a personal vehicle already, according to witnesses.

Police arrested Alejandro Antonio Flores, 23, of Letts, and charged him with two counts of second-degree murder. Police are also seeking Dayton Earl Michael Elliot, 26, as a suspect in the incident.

Dayton Earl Michael Elliot, 26. Elliot is being sought by Muscatine Police in connection to a stabbing incident on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. (Courtesy: Muscatine Police Department)

Two other people received minor lacerations as a part of the incident and were treated on the scene.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Elliot. Anybody with information should call (563) 263-9922 and extension 608 for Lt. David O’Connor. In an emergency, call 911.

