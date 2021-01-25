Advertisement

Man charged with attempted murder after Saturday stabbing at Muscatine bar

Alejandro Antonio Flores, 23.
Alejandro Antonio Flores, 23.(Courtesy: Muscatine County Jail)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - A man is in custody after an incident at a Muscatine bar on Saturday, according to officials.

The Muscatine Police Department said that it was sent to a report of a fight at the Headquarters Tavern, located at 2108 Grandview Avenue. Police located one 25-year-old male who had suffered stab wounds. Another stabbing victim, a 37-year-old woman, had been taken to a local hospital via a personal vehicle already, according to witnesses.

Police arrested Alejandro Antonio Flores, 23, of Letts, and charged him with two counts of second-degree murder. Police are also seeking Dayton Earl Michael Elliot, 26, as a suspect in the incident.

Dayton Earl Michael Elliot, 26. Elliot is being sought by Muscatine Police in connection to a...
Dayton Earl Michael Elliot, 26. Elliot is being sought by Muscatine Police in connection to a stabbing incident on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021.(Courtesy: Muscatine Police Department)

Two other people received minor lacerations as a part of the incident and were treated on the scene.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Elliot. Anybody with information should call (563) 263-9922 and extension 608 for Lt. David O’Connor. In an emergency, call 911.

