Johnson County government offices closing early due to snow

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - County buildings in Johnson County will be closing early on Monday due to incoming winter weather, officials said.

The offices will close at 3:00 p.m. on January 25. A reopening time was not specified in the announcement.

Emergency services and the county’s secondary roads department will continue to operate.

Many services are available through the county’s website.

