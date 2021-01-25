Advertisement

Johnson County government offices closing early due to snow

(KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 2:26 PM CST
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - County buildings in Johnson County will be closing early on Monday due to incoming winter weather, officials said.

The offices will close at 3:00 p.m. on January 25. A reopening time was not specified in the announcement.

Emergency services and the county’s secondary roads department will continue to operate.

Many services are available through the county’s website.

