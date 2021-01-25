Advertisement

Iowa State athletic finances improving; new projects planned

FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2018, file photo, Iowa State Athletic Director Jamie Pollard speaks...
FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2018, file photo, Iowa State Athletic Director Jamie Pollard speaks during an NCAA college football news conference, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State's athletic budget outlook is better than expected, and the school will push forward with several initiatives that should create new revenue streams, athletic director Jamie Pollard said in a video sent to fans Monday, Jan. 25, 2021.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
By the Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State’s athletic budget outlook is better than expected and the school will push forward with several initiatives that are hoped to create new revenue streams.

Those developments came from athletic director Jamie Pollard in a video sent to fans. The COVID-19 pandemic was expected to cause operating revenue to decrease from $90 million to $43 million and leave the department with a $35 million deficit after cost-savings measures were taken.

Pollard said the ability to have limited fan attendance at most home football games generated an unexpected $8 million and cut the deficit to $25 million.

