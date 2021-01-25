Iowa couple hopes COVID-19 vaccine will help them reunite

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowa couple has spent the majority of their 67-year marriage together. That is until the pandemic hit. But they are hoping a vaccine can change that.

Marvin and Rosie Hollingshead have been married for that long. They grew up in a Des Moines neighborhood and went to the same high school.

Rosie started living at Valley View Village, a senior living community, in early 2020.

With restrictions on visitors due to the pandemic, Marvin has to meet her at a window twice a week. But he’s hopeful that with the vaccine rollout he can once again hug his wife.

“I’m going to give her the hardest hug she’s ever had, since we’ve been married,” Marvin said.

Rosie has already received her first dose of a vaccine.

Marvin still has to sign up for his when Phase 1B is expected to start in Iowa February 1st. That opens up eligibility to Iowans 65 years and older.

