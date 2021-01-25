Advertisement

Iowa City asks residents to move cars off-street ahead of Monday’s snowstorm

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - City leaders are asking residents to park cars off-street on Monday, so plows can clear snow off of roads.

The request comes as a snowstorm is expected to bring large amounts of snow Monday afternoon into Tuesday.

Residents should make alternative parking arrangements. City officials said vehicles can be moved to a downtown parking ramp for overnight storage, but must be moved by 7 a.m. Tuesday to avoid a fee.

City officials said that if off-street parking is not an option, residents should avoid parking directly across the street from other parked cars to allow plows as much space as possible.

The following parking ramps can be used for overnight parking:

