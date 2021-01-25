Advertisement

Heavy snow enters southwest Iowa, travel not advised by Iowa DOT

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Heavy snow began to fall in parts of Iowa on Monday, causing immediate disruptions to travel over a wide area.

As of 2:30 p.m, the Iowa Department of Transportation said that travel was not advised in most of the southwest quadrant of Iowa due to worsening road conditions, generally west of Interstate 35 and south of Iowa Highway 44. This includes Interstate 80 from Des Moines to Council Bluffs.

At the same time, five crashes blocking at least part of the roadway on Interstate 80 were reported between Des Moines and Shelby. One was blocking the entirety of the eastbound lanes between Avoca and Walnut, according to the Iowa DOT. Another crash on Interstate 29, near the Iowa-Missouri border at Hamburg, involved multiple vehicles.

An Iowa Department of Transportation plow camera along Interstate 80, near mile marker 23, on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021.(Courtesy: Iowa Department of Transportation)

A widespread area of at least six inches of snow is expected in Iowa, particularly for areas along and south of U.S. Highway 20. Travel will become difficult or impossible in many cases, as heavy snow and strong winds reduce visibility and create dangerously slick conditions.

