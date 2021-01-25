Advertisement

Ford recalls 3M vehicles for airbag problems

By CNN
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 4:53 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
(CNN) - Ford is recalling three million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada over airbags.

The airbags were made by the same company whose airbags have been linked to at least 18 deaths in the U.S.

The recall is over a defect in airbags made by the now-bankrupt Japanese manufacturer, Takata.

Another version of the airbag had an inflator defect that caused a number of the bags to explode, spraying shrapnel through the vehicle.

Even though the airbags used by Ford are a different but similar version from those in the previous recalls, safety regulators said they still pose a risk.

Ford says it still believes the airbags are safe, but will respect the NHTSA’s decision and issue a recall.

Owners will be notified if their vehicle is included in the recall, or the VIN number can be entered on this site to see if a vehicle is included.

Ford will repair the airbags, and vehicle owners will not be charged.

