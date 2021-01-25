Difficult travel conditions expected with heavy snow today

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Snow, which could be heavy at times, will continue to build in through the afternoon and evening.

Snowfall rates may be an issue at times the rest of today as areas could see quick bursts of snow that could cause fast accumulations. Slick roadways and snow-covered roadways are likely this evening and driving could be dangerous at times. Winds could gust up to 30-35mph, which could cause blowing and drifting snow. Snow will continue all the way through Tuesday morning.

Our snowfall forecast remains the same, where areas south of Highway 20 have the potential of seeing 8-12″ of snow, with lesser totals the further north you go. High temperatures fall into the teens by the middle of the week, with sub-zero lows Wednesday night.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.