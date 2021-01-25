Advertisement

Des Moines rated 2nd safest city to live in the US

Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 7:10 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Des Moines is listed as the second safest place to live in the U.S. according to a U.S. News and World Report.

The Des Moines Police Department made the announcement on its Facebook page saying, “it takes a strong partnership between the department and our citizens to keep our neighborhoods safe.”

The report considered murder and property crime rates based on population and FBI reports.

Last year, officers recovered more than 650 firearms, 98 of which were stolen.

The Des Moines Police department reports shootings in the city have steadily declined since 2018.

Green Bay, Wisconsin, is listed as the number one safest place to live.

US News and World Report recently ranked Des Moines as the 2nd Safest Place To Live In The United States, and that doesn...

Posted by Des Moines Police on Sunday, January 24, 2021

