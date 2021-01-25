Advertisement

CR School District health services staff explain how vaccinations will work in district

By Taylor Holt
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Staff with the Cedar Rapids Community School District say they are still planning how staff rollout for the vaccine will work. School nurses and health secretaries are the first group. They started getting the vaccine last week.

Sandy Byard, the health services facilitator, says they are working with Linn County Public Health and says what they expect is to do a hybrid model approach for the vaccine. That means the district will provide some and partner with pharmacies for the rest. Byard received the vaccine last week.

“I had no side effects other than my arm was slightly sore I can’t even say it was severe sore arm for maybe a day and a half other than that I had no side effects whatsoever and no reactions so I feel really good and it’s really exciting so it’s the light at the end of the tunnel in terms of starting to think we can get back to normal someday the vaccine is obviously still on shortage we don’t have a lot of it in Iowa”

Byard says they are meeting with Linn County Public Health this week to determine staff prioritization, but that will wait until there are doses available. She says they will likely follow guidance from the state on this part as well.

“I imagine we’re gonna be looking at our staff who are 65 and older, and those with comorbidities. Then maybe prioritizing them, and then getting everybody else vaccinated as quickly as possible, so we want to follow what the state department of health is telling us,” she said.

While vaccines are a significant step, Byard says they will still continue other mitigation measures, such as wearing masks, and social distancing.

