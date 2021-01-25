Advertisement

Cedar Rapids airport begins COVID-19 screenings

If you have a flight at the Eastern Iowa Airport anytime soon, prepare to be screened for symptoms of COVID-19.
By Natalie Morris
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 3:41 AM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The airport started its ‘Travel Well’ screening program on Monday that aims to help keep infected passengers from traveling. Marty Lenss, the Director of the Eastern Iowa Airport, said it’s something they’ve been working on since last April.

He hopes people see it as a step forward in travel during the pandemic. In 2020, the Cedar Rapids airport lost nearly 53 percent of their passengers.

Lenns said that’s a significant portion of the airport’s revenue. He said it took months to get federal approval to get the Travel Well program up running and funded.

But now, they’re confident the two-layer screening process will help keep passengers healthy. He said the program isn’t perfect, but its notably special because it’s run by actual medical staff.

“You know there was lots of talk that maybe TSA should be doing the screenings or maybe airport workers, or something like that, but we’ve always believed that medical professionals are the best ones to do it. I think it really shows a proactive community that the eastern Iowa region is proactive,” said Lenns.

Lenss added that the two layer screening program won’t work for all airports, but it does work for the Eastern Iowa Airport and the community.

He said a one-year contract to have Mercy medical staff do the screenings will cost the airport around $700,000. Lenss said the new screening program only takes up a small portion of the $22.8 million dollars they received from the CARES Act earlier this year.

Before passengers go through security, they’ll first go through a primary screening. This includes a temperature check performed by a nurse from Mercy, who will then ask about a passenger’s symptoms and if they’ve had exposure to the virus.

If passengers do not pass the primary screening, they will be sent on to a secondary screening, where they can be further assessed. In the coming weeks, Sagers said a COVID-19 rapid antigen test will be available in the secondary screening area for individuals who need to be tested. The test will be available at no extra cost to the passenger.

If an individual does test positive for the virus, they will be directed to leave the airport and asked to contact their airline carrier.

”Our plan is, most likely within the next two weeks of the program is if a traveler is deemed unable to fly because they didn’t pass a primary or secondary screening, and they have symptoms or a fever perhaps, we can offer them a rapid COVID-19 antigen test here at the airport, which takes around 15 minutes,” said Dr. Tim Sagers, the Medical Director for MeryCare Business Health Solutions.

Sagers said if another pandemic were to happen in the future, the Travel Well program can be re-setup in the airport, and they’ll be ready. But for now, the screening check point will be here until the coronavirus pandemic subsides.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An impactful winter storm will bring heavy snow to Iowa on Monday, prompting Winter Storm...
Impactful winter storm on Monday
A Winter Storm Watch and Winter Storm Warning, issued by the National Weather Service, which...
Calm Sunday before heavy snow returns Monday
Essentially, the later we go, the better our snow chances become on Monday. In many areas, this...
Winter storm arrives Monday afternoon, lasts through Tuesday morning
Cedar Rapids police say officer bit by suspect while breaking up fight
Cedar Rapids police say officer bit by suspect while breaking up fight at Walmart
Veterans receiving vaccine at VA
Veterans receiving vaccine at VA

Latest News

Critter Crusaders tries to keep up with surge of homeless pets with medical needs in Eastern Iowa
Critter Crusaders tries to keep up with surge of homeless pets with medical needs in Eastern Iowa
Omaha snow measurement.
Winter storm slams Omaha, dumping several inches of snow
Hand sanitizer.
Hand sanitizer could be hurting children's eyes if misused
James Barrickman
Ottumwa bracing for heavy snow amounts
Snow falls on the Pedestrian Mall in Iowa City on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021.
First snowflakes fly in Iowa City