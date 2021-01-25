Cedar Rapids airport begins COVID-19 screenings

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The airport started its ‘Travel Well’ screening program on Monday that aims to help keep infected passengers from traveling. Marty Lenss, the Director of the Eastern Iowa Airport, said it’s something they’ve been working on since last April.

He hopes people see it as a step forward in travel during the pandemic. In 2020, the Cedar Rapids airport lost nearly 53 percent of their passengers.

Lenns said that’s a significant portion of the airport’s revenue. He said it took months to get federal approval to get the Travel Well program up running and funded.

But now, they’re confident the two-layer screening process will help keep passengers healthy. He said the program isn’t perfect, but its notably special because it’s run by actual medical staff.

“You know there was lots of talk that maybe TSA should be doing the screenings or maybe airport workers, or something like that, but we’ve always believed that medical professionals are the best ones to do it. I think it really shows a proactive community that the eastern Iowa region is proactive,” said Lenns.

Lenss added that the two layer screening program won’t work for all airports, but it does work for the Eastern Iowa Airport and the community.

He said a one-year contract to have Mercy medical staff do the screenings will cost the airport around $700,000. Lenss said the new screening program only takes up a small portion of the $22.8 million dollars they received from the CARES Act earlier this year.

Before passengers go through security, they’ll first go through a primary screening. This includes a temperature check performed by a nurse from Mercy, who will then ask about a passenger’s symptoms and if they’ve had exposure to the virus.

If passengers do not pass the primary screening, they will be sent on to a secondary screening, where they can be further assessed. In the coming weeks, Sagers said a COVID-19 rapid antigen test will be available in the secondary screening area for individuals who need to be tested. The test will be available at no extra cost to the passenger.

If an individual does test positive for the virus, they will be directed to leave the airport and asked to contact their airline carrier.

”Our plan is, most likely within the next two weeks of the program is if a traveler is deemed unable to fly because they didn’t pass a primary or secondary screening, and they have symptoms or a fever perhaps, we can offer them a rapid COVID-19 antigen test here at the airport, which takes around 15 minutes,” said Dr. Tim Sagers, the Medical Director for MeryCare Business Health Solutions.

Sagers said if another pandemic were to happen in the future, the Travel Well program can be re-setup in the airport, and they’ll be ready. But for now, the screening check point will be here until the coronavirus pandemic subsides.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.