As snow falls, road conditions deteriorate around Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As the beginning of an impactful winter storm begins to drop snow on much of eastern and central Nebraska, road conditions are beginning to worsen across the state.

In Lincoln, snow accumulation is happening quickly with most roads being completely snow-covered as of 8 a.m. Monday morning.

Antelope Valley 9 am.. (NDOT)

The city of Lincoln expects roughly 100 crews to begin plowing the streets shortly.

Interstate 80 is also snow-covered in eastern and central Nebraska, making travel slow and very difficult.

Waverly 9 a.m. (NDOT)

Ashland 9 a.m. (NDOT)

It is a similar story on highways across Nebraksa, making travel slow and dangerous in many parts of the state.

Highway 77 and Van Dorn (NDOT)

Highway 77 8 a.m. (NDOT)

Reports of accidents are also starting to roll in. Nebraska State Patrol said troopers are working a multiple vehicle accident near Mile Marker 442, just west of Omaha, which has closed the right lane of Interstate 80.

NSP Troopers and @SarpySheriff Deputies are currently handling a multiple vehicle accident on I-80 Eastbound at MM 442.



The right lane is block at the time. Please slow down and keep left. #TravelNotAdvised #NSPomaha pic.twitter.com/Jf4BMpJ3P2 — NSP Capt. Sutter 🇺🇸 (@NSP_CaptSutter) January 25, 2021

For the latest road conditions, check out Nebraska 511′s interactive map.

For up-to-date forecasts and projections, click here.

