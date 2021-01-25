Advocates, lawmakers react to President Biden’s executive orders on immigration

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Nick Salazar with the League of United Latin American Citizens of Iowa says the recent signing of several immigration policies from President Biden is a huge step forward.

“What this means is for immigrant families, it’s a sigh of relief,” said Salazar. “First and foremost, it will benefit immigrant families because they’ll be able to stay together when we’re talking about giving folks a pathway to citizenship. When we’re talking about giving them citizenship in the state of Iowa, they’ll be able to go to the bank, and open up a bank account, get a loan for a car, or get a loan for a house.”

The orders include ending the Muslim travel ban, preserving the DACA program and making an eight year pathway to citizenship for millions of undocumented immigrants. LULAC says about 5 percent of Iowa’s residents are immigrants, and vital to different job sectors.

“These are the folks that are the essential workers. They are on the front lines since the pandemic started a year ago. They’ve been at work. They’ve been at meatpacking facilities. They’ve been in the field,” Salazar.

International Human Rights Attorney Sonia Parras-Konrad says since the pandemic, she’s had more people reach out to her.

“I have many farmers business owners, mom and pop operators come to my office often times wanting to protect their workers, and wanting to hire workers. As of right now, there is no real path for them to go about doing so,” said Parras-Konrad.

But, Parras-Konrad says the immigration reform bill headed to Congress makes it possible.

“I want to highlight the special provision, which is far more who will qualify for for a green card immediately and can apply for citizenship after three years and this is crucial for our state,” she said.

During her press conference call, U.S. Representative Ashley Hinson says Congress has failed on immigration reform in the past, and says Biden’s policies would lead to open borders and mass amnesty for illegal immigrants.

“I think it’s a national security issue, and that’s what I think is the biggest concern to me. We need to focus on so many of our domestic priorities and national security is very important,” said Hinson.

Hinson instead says reform should come down to addressing things like timing.

" When I look at how long it takes to become a citizen in this country, it’s too long. I think we need to look at the timing, and the process. Arbitrary caps are not the answer for people who want to come into our country the right way, so timing and then the cost is another thing I hear,” she added.

For Salazar and Parras-Konrad, they say reform still has a long way to go but this is a step in the right direction.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.