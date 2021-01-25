Cedar Rapids police investigating death at Geneva Tower in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are investigating after a 52-year-old woman died after reportedly falling in her apartment at Geneva Tower.

The apartment building is located at 310 5th Avenue SE.

Officials reported the victim had fallen just before 10 a.m. on Thursday. First responders said the victim, identified as Shelley Lange, had traumatic injuries and was taken to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Police were notified on Saturday that Lange died as a result of her injuries.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday. Police are investigating what led to the alleged fall.

