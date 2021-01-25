Advertisement

Cedar Rapids police investigating death at Geneva Tower in Cedar Rapids

(Alex_Schmidt | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are investigating after a 52-year-old woman died after reportedly falling in her apartment at Geneva Tower.

The apartment building is located at 310 5th Avenue SE.

Officials reported the victim had fallen just before 10 a.m. on Thursday. First responders said the victim, identified as Shelley Lange, had traumatic injuries and was taken to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Police were notified on Saturday that Lange died as a result of her injuries.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday. Police are investigating what led to the alleged fall.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An impactful winter storm will bring heavy snow to Iowa on Monday, prompting Winter Storm...
Impactful winter storm on Monday
A Winter Storm Watch and Winter Storm Warning, issued by the National Weather Service, which...
Calm Sunday before heavy snow returns Monday
Essentially, the later we go, the better our snow chances become on Monday. In many areas, this...
Winter storm arrives Monday afternoon, lasts through Tuesday morning
Cedar Rapids police say officer bit by suspect while breaking up fight
Cedar Rapids police say officer bit by suspect while breaking up fight at Walmart
Veterans receiving vaccine at VA
Veterans receiving vaccine at VA

Latest News

Critter Crusaders tries to keep up with surge of homeless pets with medical needs in Eastern Iowa
Critter Crusaders tries to keep up with surge of homeless pets with medical needs in Eastern Iowa
Omaha snow measurement.
Winter storm slams Omaha, dumping several inches of snow
Hand sanitizer.
Hand sanitizer could be hurting children's eyes if misused
James Barrickman
Ottumwa bracing for heavy snow amounts
Snow falls on the Pedestrian Mall in Iowa City on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021.
First snowflakes fly in Iowa City