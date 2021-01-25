452 more COVID-19 cases reported in Iowa Monday, no more deaths reported

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health on Monday reported an additional 452 confirmed COVID-19 cases. There were no additional COVID-19 related deaths to report.

As of 10:30 a.m., the state’s data shows a total of 313,263 people in Iowa have tested positive for the virus and 4,488 people in Iowa have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

The state lists COVID-19 as the underlying cause of 4,086 of the reported deaths, while the virus was a contributing factor in 402 of the reported deaths.

A total of 274,743 people in Iowa have recovered from the virus since the pandemic began.

For the second day in a row hospitalizations stayed below 400. On Monday, the state reported 383 total COVID-19 hospitalizations. Sunday was the first day since the first week in October that COVID-19 hospitalizations were below 400. There were 40 more people admitted to Iowa hospitals with the virus over the last 24 hours. There are 78 patients in the ICU and 37 on ventilators.

According to the data the state makes available, 1,746 people were tested for COVID-19 over the last 24 hours. A total of 1,448,959 tests have been conducted since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 25.9 percent.

