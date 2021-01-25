Advertisement

3 in Iowa athletics test positive for COVID-19 among hundreds of negative tests

University of Iowa Hawkeyes logo.
University of Iowa Hawkeyes logo.(AP GraphicsBank)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A few people in the University of Iowa athletics program have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to school officials.

The Hawkeye athletics department said that three people among coaches, staff, and athletes tested positive for COVID-19 between January 18 through January 24. 349 negative tests were received in the same time period. Since the school started widespread testing in the athletics program in late May, 382 total positive tests and 13,715 negative tests have been received.

The people who tested positive will be required to undergo isolation procedures, and department staff will conduct contact tracing to identify any potential contacts.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An impactful winter storm will bring heavy snow to Iowa on Monday, prompting Winter Storm...
Impactful winter storm on Monday
A Winter Storm Watch and Winter Storm Warning, issued by the National Weather Service, which...
Calm Sunday before heavy snow returns Monday
Essentially, the later we go, the better our snow chances become on Monday. In many areas, this...
Winter storm arrives Monday afternoon, lasts through Tuesday morning
Cedar Rapids police say officer bit by suspect while breaking up fight
Cedar Rapids police say officer bit by suspect while breaking up fight at Walmart
Veterans receiving vaccine at VA
Veterans receiving vaccine at VA

Latest News

Critter Crusaders tries to keep up with surge of homeless pets with medical needs in Eastern Iowa
Critter Crusaders tries to keep up with surge of homeless pets with medical needs in Eastern Iowa
Omaha snow measurement.
Winter storm slams Omaha, dumping several inches of snow
Hand sanitizer.
Hand sanitizer could be hurting children's eyes if misused
James Barrickman
Ottumwa bracing for heavy snow amounts
Snow falls on the Pedestrian Mall in Iowa City on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021.
First snowflakes fly in Iowa City