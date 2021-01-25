3 in Iowa athletics test positive for COVID-19 among hundreds of negative tests

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A few people in the University of Iowa athletics program have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to school officials.

The Hawkeye athletics department said that three people among coaches, staff, and athletes tested positive for COVID-19 between January 18 through January 24. 349 negative tests were received in the same time period. Since the school started widespread testing in the athletics program in late May, 382 total positive tests and 13,715 negative tests have been received.

The people who tested positive will be required to undergo isolation procedures, and department staff will conduct contact tracing to identify any potential contacts.

