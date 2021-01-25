Advertisement

2nd child dies in deadly Blue River fire, victims identified

A 33-year-old also died in the blaze, authorities said.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
VILLAGE OF BLUE RIVER, Wis. (WMTV) - A 14-year-old has died following a weekend fire in the Village of Blue River that also claimed the lives of two other individuals, including another child.

On Monday, the Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office reported Barbara Hurley had died from the injuries she sustained in the blaze.

Earlier, authorities released the names of the other two individuals killed in the house fire, Andrew Brown, 33, and 12-year-old Frederick Hurley. A 15-year-old, Francis Hurley, remains hospitalized at UW Madison and is listed in critical condition.

Two adults who were injured, Jenny Joe Moe, 37, and Gilbert Moe, 38, have been treated and released from the hospital, the sheriff’s office added.

“It’s a tragedy, there’s no other way to say it,” Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman said. “At this point, we have no indication of foul play involved, the detectives and [Division of Criminal Investigation] (DCI) are on the scene now looking at different locations and burn areas that they look for, and I’m hoping this afternoon we’ll have a better indication of what started it.”

According to the initial report from the Sheriff’s Office, Grant Co. authorities were alerted to the fire, in the 300 block of Jay St., around 3:40 a.m. Following reports of multiple people trapped in the home, multiple other fire departments responded to assist.

At least one smoke alarm went off inside the house. Dreckman said without that, things could’ve been even more tragic.

“We hope everyone does take this as a reminder to make sure they’re smoke alarms are ready to go and the batteries are changed, because that was what woke some of them up and they were able to get some of them out of the house,” Dreckman said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

