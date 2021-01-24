Advertisement

Waverly-Shell Rock wins third-straight girls wrestling state championship

Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 11:34 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Waverly-Shell Rock Go Hawks won their third-straight girls wrestling state championship on Saturday afternoon in Coralville, dominating the field with 256 points. Humboldt finished in second place with 124 points while Colfax-Mingo took third with 119.

The Go-Hawks had three athletes win state championships. Eva and Madison Diaz became the first ever pair of sisters to win state titles while Annika Behrends took the crown in class 132 with a come from behind 7-5 victory.

Iowa Valley’s Millie Peach made history by becoming the first wrestler to win three state titles after pinning her opponent in the first round.

Results from the tournament are below.

106

  • 1st Place - Ella Schmit of Bettendorf
  • 2nd Place - Adyson Lundquist of Southwest Valley
  • 3rd Place - Jasmine Luedtke of Ottumwa

113

  • 1st Place - Eva Diaz of Waverly-Shell Rock
  • 2nd Place - Adison Musser of North Cedar, Stanwood
  • 3rd Place - Leah Chandler of Chariton

120

  • 1st Place - Kiki Connell of Charles City
  • 2nd Place - Sophie Barnes of Lewis Central
  • 3rd Place - Mariah Webster of Colfax-Mingo

126

  • 1st Place - Lilly Luft of Charles City
  • 2nd Place - Avery Meier of Waverly-Shell Rock
  • 3rd Place - Emma Grimm of Osage

132

  • 1st Place - Annika Behrends of Waverly-Shell Rock
  • 2nd Place - Alexis Ross of Fort Dodge
  • 3rd Place - Sydney Park of Assumption, Davenport

138

  • 1st Place - Abby Mclntyre of Glenwood
  • 2nd Place - Macy Smith of Waverly-Shell Rock
  • 3rd Place - Isabella Deeds of Ridge View

145

  • 1st Place - Naomi Simon of Decorah
  • 2nd Place - Marley Hagarty of Waverly-Shell Rock
  • 3rd Place - Sarah Lewis of Centerville

152

  • 1st Place - Madison Diaz of Waverly-Shell Rock
  • 2nd Place - Keeley Kehrli of East Buchanan
  • 3rd Place - Bella Porcelli of Southeast Polk

160

  • 1st Place - Samantha Spielbauer of Clayton Ridge
  • 2nd Place - Morgan Griffin of Spencer
  • 3rd Place - Maria Elizondo of Humboldt

170

  • 1st Place - Morgan Smith of Denver
  • 2nd Place - Kendal Clark of Humboldt
  • 3rd Place - Virginia Cacho of Muscatine

195

  • 1st Place - Rachel Eddy of Independence
  • 2nd Place - Abby Boehm of North Fayette Valley
  • 3rd Place - Grace Gray of Ankeny Centennial

285

  • 1st Place - Millie Peach of Iowa Valley, Marengo
  • 2nd Place - Olivia Huckfelt of Spencer
  • 3rd Place - Brooke Rood of LeMars

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

file photo
Cedar Rapids Police break up brawl at Walmart on southwest side
A Winter Storm Watch and Winter Storm Warning, issued by the National Weather Service, which...
Calm Sunday before heavy snow returns Monday
Ames police have identified 21-year-old Olivia Chutich as the Iowa State student found dead...
Police identify Iowa State student found dead near sorority
Expected snowfall amounts for Saturday, Jan. 23, through Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021.
Snow develops late Saturday, slick roads expected
file photo
Cedar Rapids Police investigating attempted ATM theft

Latest News

Waverly-Shell Rock wins third straight girls wrestling title
Cassy Jakoubek on the sidelines at the state girls' wrestling tournament.
Former high school wrestler goes from girls’ trailblazer to tournament coach
Liberty splits with Prairie
Prairie girls top Liberty 49-33, Bolts get revenge in boys game in overtime thriller
West high runs away from city High
West High runs away late, tops rival City High 57-52