Waverly-Shell Rock wins third-straight girls wrestling state championship

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Waverly-Shell Rock Go Hawks won their third-straight girls wrestling state championship on Saturday afternoon in Coralville, dominating the field with 256 points. Humboldt finished in second place with 124 points while Colfax-Mingo took third with 119.

The Go-Hawks had three athletes win state championships. Eva and Madison Diaz became the first ever pair of sisters to win state titles while Annika Behrends took the crown in class 132 with a come from behind 7-5 victory.

Iowa Valley’s Millie Peach made history by becoming the first wrestler to win three state titles after pinning her opponent in the first round.

Results from the tournament are below.

106

1st Place - Ella Schmit of Bettendorf

2nd Place - Adyson Lundquist of Southwest Valley

3rd Place - Jasmine Luedtke of Ottumwa

113

1st Place - Eva Diaz of Waverly-Shell Rock

2nd Place - Adison Musser of North Cedar, Stanwood

3rd Place - Leah Chandler of Chariton

120

1st Place - Kiki Connell of Charles City

2nd Place - Sophie Barnes of Lewis Central

3rd Place - Mariah Webster of Colfax-Mingo

126

1st Place - Lilly Luft of Charles City

2nd Place - Avery Meier of Waverly-Shell Rock

3rd Place - Emma Grimm of Osage

132

1st Place - Annika Behrends of Waverly-Shell Rock

2nd Place - Alexis Ross of Fort Dodge

3rd Place - Sydney Park of Assumption, Davenport

138

1st Place - Abby Mclntyre of Glenwood

2nd Place - Macy Smith of Waverly-Shell Rock

3rd Place - Isabella Deeds of Ridge View

145

1st Place - Naomi Simon of Decorah

2nd Place - Marley Hagarty of Waverly-Shell Rock

3rd Place - Sarah Lewis of Centerville

152

1st Place - Madison Diaz of Waverly-Shell Rock

2nd Place - Keeley Kehrli of East Buchanan

3rd Place - Bella Porcelli of Southeast Polk

160

1st Place - Samantha Spielbauer of Clayton Ridge

2nd Place - Morgan Griffin of Spencer

3rd Place - Maria Elizondo of Humboldt

170

1st Place - Morgan Smith of Denver

2nd Place - Kendal Clark of Humboldt

3rd Place - Virginia Cacho of Muscatine

195

1st Place - Rachel Eddy of Independence

2nd Place - Abby Boehm of North Fayette Valley

3rd Place - Grace Gray of Ankeny Centennial

285

1st Place - Millie Peach of Iowa Valley, Marengo

2nd Place - Olivia Huckfelt of Spencer

3rd Place - Brooke Rood of LeMars

