Waverly-Shell Rock wins third-straight girls wrestling state championship
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Waverly-Shell Rock Go Hawks won their third-straight girls wrestling state championship on Saturday afternoon in Coralville, dominating the field with 256 points. Humboldt finished in second place with 124 points while Colfax-Mingo took third with 119.
The Go-Hawks had three athletes win state championships. Eva and Madison Diaz became the first ever pair of sisters to win state titles while Annika Behrends took the crown in class 132 with a come from behind 7-5 victory.
Iowa Valley’s Millie Peach made history by becoming the first wrestler to win three state titles after pinning her opponent in the first round.
Results from the tournament are below.
106
- 1st Place - Ella Schmit of Bettendorf
- 2nd Place - Adyson Lundquist of Southwest Valley
- 3rd Place - Jasmine Luedtke of Ottumwa
113
- 1st Place - Eva Diaz of Waverly-Shell Rock
- 2nd Place - Adison Musser of North Cedar, Stanwood
- 3rd Place - Leah Chandler of Chariton
120
- 1st Place - Kiki Connell of Charles City
- 2nd Place - Sophie Barnes of Lewis Central
- 3rd Place - Mariah Webster of Colfax-Mingo
126
- 1st Place - Lilly Luft of Charles City
- 2nd Place - Avery Meier of Waverly-Shell Rock
- 3rd Place - Emma Grimm of Osage
132
- 1st Place - Annika Behrends of Waverly-Shell Rock
- 2nd Place - Alexis Ross of Fort Dodge
- 3rd Place - Sydney Park of Assumption, Davenport
138
- 1st Place - Abby Mclntyre of Glenwood
- 2nd Place - Macy Smith of Waverly-Shell Rock
- 3rd Place - Isabella Deeds of Ridge View
145
- 1st Place - Naomi Simon of Decorah
- 2nd Place - Marley Hagarty of Waverly-Shell Rock
- 3rd Place - Sarah Lewis of Centerville
152
- 1st Place - Madison Diaz of Waverly-Shell Rock
- 2nd Place - Keeley Kehrli of East Buchanan
- 3rd Place - Bella Porcelli of Southeast Polk
160
- 1st Place - Samantha Spielbauer of Clayton Ridge
- 2nd Place - Morgan Griffin of Spencer
- 3rd Place - Maria Elizondo of Humboldt
170
- 1st Place - Morgan Smith of Denver
- 2nd Place - Kendal Clark of Humboldt
- 3rd Place - Virginia Cacho of Muscatine
195
- 1st Place - Rachel Eddy of Independence
- 2nd Place - Abby Boehm of North Fayette Valley
- 3rd Place - Grace Gray of Ankeny Centennial
285
- 1st Place - Millie Peach of Iowa Valley, Marengo
- 2nd Place - Olivia Huckfelt of Spencer
- 3rd Place - Brooke Rood of LeMars
